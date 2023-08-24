Sexy! Soundous Moufakir Looks Sultry In A Rose Bikini, Flaunts Her Dance Moves; Watch

Model and actor Soundous Moufakir recently featured in the music video for the song Naughty Balma with the popular television actor Sharad Malhotra. A BTS video of Soundous is now going viral on social media, wherein she looked stunning in a floral, red and pink bikini set. In the video, Soundous held two hunks from their chunky neckchains as she flaunted her dance moves.

While some fans of the French-Moroccan model thought that she looked “absolutely so sexy", some called her “another Nora (Fatehi) in the making". Naughty Balma is a song by Sanjeev Chaturvedi, Biswaa, Arun Yadav and Farhad Bhiwandiwala.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Soundous also shared a behind-the-scenes vlog on her YouTube channel featuring the video’s cast and crew, including Sharad. Sharad introduced himself in the video as the “naughty balma for the day…and that’s (Soundous) my hottie". She also showed footage from the now-viral dance sequence. Soundous looked sultry in a smokey eye and gel hair look.

Soundous also talked about how she landed the music video. She said, “I had uploaded a reel on the Kaavaalaa song at five. Someone saw it and sent it to the director. At nine, someone calls me and says, ‘Listen, I want to meet you because I want you to do a song. I saw you in that song (reel) and feel that you will do really good’."

She is currently seen on Rohit Shetty’s popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Soundous proved that she is a tough contestant by winning the first task of the show. In a recent episode, Sheezan Khan, Nyra Banerjee and Soundous were chosen for an underwater stunt. Sheezan and Nyra succumbed to the ice-cold water and aborted the stunt as they couldn’t hold their breaths. However, Soundous completed the stunt with flair, gaining Rohit and the contestants’ respect and appreciation.