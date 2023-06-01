Shaheer Sheikh’s Woh Toh Hai Albelaa To Go Off Air? Here's What We Know

Fans of the popular television series Woh To Hai Albelaa starring Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab are in for some disappointing news. Reports suggest that the daily soap, which premiered in March last year, is set to go off air in June. While there has been no official confirmation from the production team or the actors themselves, it appears that the rumours circulating about the show’s discontinuation may hold some truth.

A source close to Hindustan Times said, “The show has been failing to rake in the ratings, while other shows on the channel are doing better than this. Meanwhile, the budget of the show is higher than other shows. While the talks about pulling the plug has been on with the channel officials, the decision to axe the show was overnight."

As per reports, it seems that the actors of Woh To Hai Albelaa have been informed about the unfortunate decision to end the show, and preparations are underway to wrap up the shoot in the near future. Sources suggest that the final air date for the Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab starrer is tentatively scheduled for either June 14 or 15.

Notably, renowned producer Rajan Shahi, known for the success of the popular daily soap Anupamaa, has yet to comment on the show’s conclusion. Additionally, lead actors Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab have chosen to remain silent on the matter, refraining from addressing the news publicly. Fans of the show anxiously await any further updates and hope for a satisfying conclusion to the series.

Woh To Hai Albelaa is based on the Tamil series Eeramana Rojave, which had a successful run for three years before concluding in 2021 after airing a total of 807 episodes. The Hindi adaptation of the show aimed to captivate the audience with its unique storyline and engaging performances.

However, it seems that the Hindi version couldn’t replicate the same level of success as its Tamil counterpart, leading to its early conclusion. Meanwhile, there are no immediate plans for a new show to fill its time slot.

Woh To Hai Albelaa revolves around the post-marital challenges faced by Kanha and Sayuri. Their lives intertwine unexpectedly when they find themselves bound in a forced relationship following the tragic passing of Sayuri’s fiance and Kanha’s best friend and brother, Chiranjeev and Chiru.