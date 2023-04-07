Shalin Bhanot Dances To Saami Saami With His Young Fans; Video Goes Viral

TV heartthrob Shalin Bhanot is not just an actor – his love for dance and choreography is known to one and all. On Friday, the Bekaboo actor was seen shaking a leg to the popular song Saami Saame from the blockbuster film Pushpa. The actor was seen grooving along with his little fans, who were thrilled to be dancing with him. Since its release, the song Saami Saami from Pushpa: The Rise, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has become a big hit among fans. Several videos on the internet have fans dancing to the infectious beats of the song.

Reportedly, Shalin was spending time with some NGO kids. He not only had a special interaction with them in his vanity but also had lunch with the young fans. If reports are to be believed, the children also had an opportunity to visit the sets of Bekaaboo and watch Shalin live in action with the rest of his co-stars as they performed a scene.

Soon after the video of Shalin dancing with his fans surfaced online, netizens rushed to the comment section to shower love on the actor. While some called him ‘down to earth’, others hailed him as ‘pure-hearted’. “He understands kids feeling he is dad nd he knows how to make children happy he is always happiest around kids good to see that," one of the fans wrote. Another user commented, “Dil ka banda".

Talking about his show Bekaboo, it also stars Eisha Singh and Monalisa in the lead. Shalin plays the role of a demon in the show. The actor was offered this Ektaa Kapoor’s show while he was in the Bigg Boss 16 house. Besides this, Shalin was also offered Rohit Shetty’s upcoming Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. However, he refused to participate citing his fear of creepy crawlies.

