Shalin Bhanot Distributes Raincoats And Umbrellas To Kids, Fans Call Him 'King'

One of the popular TV stars, Shalin Bhanot, is not only winning hearts with his flawless performance on the supernatural drama Bekaboo but also with his compassionate gesture towards underprivileged children. The actor recently spent an evening with a few kids and adults in need and tried to help them brave the monsoon by giving out umbrellas and raincoats. His humanitarian act is being lauded by netizens, and it surely brought a smile to the faces of those youngsters.

Shalin Bhanot shared a heartwarming video on his Instagram handle where he is seen interacting with kids and intently listening to what they have to say. He also poses for pictures with them and other adults. In the end, as he leaves, the kids seemed very happy to meet Shalin and waved him goodbye. Along with the clip, Shalin wrote, “Party.. but my kinds… with these little bundle of joys nd now I know my heart can’t get any more happier coz the love nd warmth I received from them was just priceless. Only love nd love for them!"

Netizens were in awe of Shalin Bhanot’s gesture and showered him with praise. One user said, “Literal king behaviour! You are so nice and humble, " while another said, " What a humble and down to earth guy! No wonder kids love him so much." One of Shalin’s followers, said, “The happiness in their faces, and the happiness in Shalin’s face after seeing them happy. Priceless."

Shalin Bhanot debuted in Roadies 2 and has since been in a number of popular shows like Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Kulvuddhu, Kaajjal, Grihasti, Suryaputra Karn, Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush, Naagin 4, Do Hanson Ka Jodaa, Nach Baliye, and Yeh Hai Aashiqui. Shalin recently competed in the Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 16 and made it to the finals. Shalin was cast in Ekta Kapoor’s fantasy show Bekaboo during his time on Bigg Boss 16. At the moment, he is seen as the lead on the show alongside Eisha Singh. Shalin Bhanot plays Ranav, while Eisha essays the role of Bela. The show premiered in March this year and airs on Colours on weekends at 9 p.m.