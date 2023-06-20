Shalin Bhanot To Make Bollywood Debut? Photo With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Director Goes Viral

Shalin Bhanot is on a success spree. He was one of the finalists of the reality show Bigg Boss 16 and was then offered the lead role in the Ekta Kapoor-produced fantasy drama show Bekaboo which also stars Eisha Singh. Following this, he made his OTT debut with Inspector Avinash in which he played the role of a Punjabi cop. However, is Shalin now planning to make his Bollywood debut soon?

On Tuesday, Shalin Bhanot took to his Instagram stories and dropped a photo in which he was seen posing with the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director Anees Bazmee. In the caption of his picture, Shalin wrote, “Your day is made when you spend good time with an awesome human being @aneesbazmee bhai."

Shalin’s recent meeting with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director has certainly sparked some curiosity among fans with everyone now wondering if he is planning to make a Bollywood debut soon. While it’s unclear what exactly transpired during their meeting, it’s safe to say that both men had a great time in each other’s company. Perhaps this meeting could lead to a collaboration between the two in the future. Only time will tell, but fans are certainly excited to see what these talented individuals have in store for us.

Recently, Shalin also bought a new car when he recalled how he came to Mumbai on a bike as he “couldn’t afford anything.” “I got my first car from Jabalpur. I had actually come on a bike since I couldn’t afford anything. After a year and a half, my dad felt that I am getting famous but I am still on the same bike. He asked me to take their car as it wouldn’t spoil my hair during auditions,” the actor was quoted as saying by ETimes.