Sharad Malhotra Reacts To Separation Rumours With Wife Ripci, Says ‘Everyone Has Bedroom Privacy...’

Television actor Sharad Malhotra has reacted to the reports claiming that he and his wife Ripci are now separated. In a recent interview, Sharad dismissed separation rumours and called them ‘baseless’. He mentioned that not posting pictures on social media doesn’t define a relationship and lashed out at those invading his privacy.

Sharad, who is currently shooting in Lucknow for his web series, told ETimes, “Just because I do not post pictures with my better half on social media, it doesn’t define the relationship we have. This is very shallow! Even though I am a public figure it is not mandatory to do so. It is my page.”

The former Naagin actor further revealed that he and his wife were laughing at the rumours when they first read about it and said, “Ripci and I were both laughing about it when we heard the news. In a day we make three to four video calls daily if I am not in town. We are a very happy Punjabi family. I am extremely public about my professional life while I am really private about my personal life. The rumours are really baseless!"

“Everybody has bedroom privacy so why step in there? Why should one drag an actor’s family into something without proper facts? Earlier news about my private life used to bother me but not anymore. It used to affect me for weeks but ab itne saal ho gaye hain ki now it doesn’t affect me at all,” Sharad added.

To note, Sharad Malhotra got married to Ripci Bhatia on April 20, 2019.

Sharad Malhotra made his acting debut with the role of Prince Goldy in Princess Dollie Aur Uska Magic Bag. He rose to fame from the show Banoo Main Teri Dulhann in which he essayed the role of Sagar Pratap Singh. He was also seen in Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki and Naagin 5 among other shows. He made his film debut in 2012 with From Sydney with Love.

