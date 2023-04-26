Sharad Malhotra To Participate In Khatron Ke Khiladi 13? Here's What We Know

Sharad Malhotra, a popular name in the television industry, is in the headlines for his rumoured participation in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Reports claim that he is likely to be part of the show but an official confirmation is still awaited. Till now names of contestants like Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Anjum Fakih, and more have been confirmed to be the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

As reported by Siasat.com, Sharad has given his nod for the show. The actor gained immense popularity from TV shows like Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Naagin 5 and more. Actor Arjit Taneja, who has also confirmed his participation in the show, revealed to ETimes, “I’ve always been a thrill-seeker and a lover of adventure. Joining Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is like a dream come true for me. I can’t wait to push myself to the limits and face my fears head-on. This show is not just about conquering phobias, it’s also about learning more about myself and my capabilities. And hence, I’m ready to take on the challenge and come out victorious.”

Sharad has been in the news for his alleged separation from his wife Ripci. Reacting to it, the former Naagin actor said to a portal, “Ripci and I were both laughing about it when we heard the news. In a day, we make three to four video calls to each other if I am not in town. We are a very happy Punjabi family. I am extremely public about my professional life but I am really private about my personal life. The rumours are baseless!"

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will soon air on Colors TV. Among others, Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta’s names are also reportedly being considered for the show. Lock Upp winner and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and actor Mohsin Khan is also likely to participate in the show.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here