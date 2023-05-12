Vineeta Singh Recalls SEXIST Encounter, Says 'Was Told, Will Give Cheque Only If...'

Shark Tank India’s Vineeta Singh opened up about sexist encounters in a recent interview. The entrepreneur was talking to Kareena Kapoor Khan in the recent episode of What Women Want when she revealed how she was once told by an investor to get her husband on board or else they won’t give her a cheque.

“I have had various types of sexist encounters starting with the fact that I was told we don’t invest in women founded companies. So only when your husband joins the business, we will give you the cheque,” Vineeta said.

Sharing another incident, the Shark Tank India judge claimed how she was once asked to dress differently. Back then, she complied because she wanted a job offer from the company. She mentioned how she called her mother and overnight, changed her wardrobe. However, Vineeta added that if the same thing would have happened today, she would have objected to it.

“When I was doing my internship at ITC, there was a time when I was told that the jeans and the tight tops that I wear to the factory are not okay. So I remember, overnight, I had called my mother from Delhi to Saharanpur with these big baggy shirts, men’s shirts, and every single day of my 2 month internship I wore those oversized men’s shirts because I didn’t want that to be the reason I don’t get a job offer,” she revealed.

Vineeta Singh became a household name after she featured as one of the ‘Sharks’ in Shark Tank India. Besides her, other members of the sharks’ panel include, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar and Peyush Bansal. Ashneer Grover was also a part of season one but he was replaced by Car Dekho founder Amit Jain in the second season. Shark Tank India 2 concluded earlier this year.