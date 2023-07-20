Sheezan Khan Called Up Abhishek Nigam, Told Him 'This' After Latter Joined Ali Baba

Abhishek Nigam joined Ali Baba to replace Sheezan Khan in January this year, days after the latter was arrested in connection to the Tunisha Sharma death case. Now that the show is off-air, Nigam has revealed how Sheezan reacted when he replaced him in the show. In a recent interview, Abhishek mentioned that he could not refuse Ali Baba because the livelihoods of around 200 people were dependent on it.

Answering if he spoke to Sheezan Khan’s family before joining Ali Baba, Abhishek Nigam told Siddharth Kannan, “Honestly, nothing mattered to me, but I had this thought that how would Sheezan look at it. His validation was needed as even I knew him for a long time. We had done a show earlier, we used to see each other in the gym, and he was also a neighbour for a very long time. He was a friend not a very close friend but a friend. So I used to think what Sheezan must be thinking about it because he was already going through so much."

The 25-year-old actor also revealed how Sheezan even called him once from an unknown contact number and thanked him for taking up Ali Baba. “I answered the call he said, ‘Hello Abhishek’ I asked ‘Who is this’ he said, ‘Sheezan’ I asked him ‘How are you? How’s life’ and then Sheezan said, ‘I just want to thank you, and I’m very thankful that you took this ahead.’ It was very good of him to say this," Abhishek revealed.

“Sheezan told me, ‘I am very happy for you, I saw your look’. So that day, his call and his validation somewhere made me very relaxed inside. I went to the director and told him that I got Sheezan’s call, and he is very happy about him, and he is happy as I’m taking the show ahead. So we all were relieved that day," he added.

For the unversed, Abhishek Nigam replaced Sheezan Khan in Ali Baba in January this year, days after the latter was arrested in connection to Tunisha Sharma death case. Sharma was found hanging in her makeup room on December 24, 2022. A day after her death, her co-star Sheezan was also arrested. Tunisha’s mother had accused him of abetment to suicide and had claimed that the actor ‘used’ her daughter. Reportedly, Khan and Sharma broke up just 15 days before the latter’s death. However, Sheezan was granted bail in March this year.