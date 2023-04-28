Sheezan Khan In 'Advance Talks' For Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Applies For Travel Permission: Report

Months after getting bail in connection to Tunisha Sharma suicide case, Sheezan Khan is now reportedly planning a comeback on television. As reported by E-Times, the former Ali Baba actor is in ‘advance talks’ with the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The report also claims that Khan has also applied for travel permission in court, a hearing for which is likely to take place on Saturday, April 29.

“Talks with Sheezan have reached an advanced stage and we are hoping for him to be a part of this season. He has applied for a plea regarding his travel and other documents in the High Court. The matter is scheduled to be heard tomorrow,” a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed. However, there is no official confirmation regarding Khan’s participation in Rohit Shetty’s show as of now. Even his lawyer, Shailendra Mishra refused to comment on the same.

Sheezan Khan has been missing from the screen for over four months now. He was last seen in Ali Baba. However, his life took a drastic turn on December 24 last year when his co-star Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in her makeup room. Sheezan was arrested on December 25, 2022, after Tunisha’s mother accused him of abetment to suicide and claimed that the actor ‘used’ her daughter. Reportedly, Khan and Sharma broke up just 15 days before the latter’s death. However, Sheezan was granted bail in March this year.

After coming out of jail Sheezan had said, “I understand the real meaning of freedom today because I can feel it. I’m really happy to be back with my family and had tears the moment I saw my mother and sisters.”

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

