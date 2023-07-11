Sheezan Khan In Talks To Play The Lead In Udaariyaan Season 3: Report

Popular Colours TV show Udaariyan has been a hit among fans ever since its inception in 2021. Its plotline and lead actors have managed to keep viewers engaged even today. In the latest, speculations are that the makers are now planning on introducing the third edition of the series and are looking for faces to play the key roles. If reports are to be believed, Alibaba Dastaan-E- Kabul fame Sheezan Khan might star as the lead in Udaariyan Season 3 next.

As reports of work on the third instalment of Udaariyaan are doing the rounds, IWMBuzz.com quoted a source as saying, “Sheezan is in advanced talks with the channel and production house to play the lead in Udaariyaan 3." However, there is no official confirmation about the same from either Sheezan Khan or the Channel as of now.

Udaariyaan is produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment and has been successfully running for over 2 years. The daily soap is known for casting renowned names like Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, and Hitesh Bharadwaj who have a massive, loyal fanbase. While it premiered with Ankit and Priyanka as the leads, the series took a time leap and they were replaced by Hitesh opposite Twinkle Arora. The audience will now be eager to see who will take the show forward if the third edition gets on floors.

Sheezan Khan was lauded for his performance in Alibaba Dastaan-E- Kabul opposite Tunisha Sharma. However, he had to leave the show following her death.

Sheezan Khan participated in the stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and went to Cape Town for the shoot. The team has wrapped up the shoot, is back in town, and is waiting for the show to premiere on July 15. Speaking about his experience on the show, Sheezan told Etimes, “It is all because of God’s grace that I’m able to keep patience during the stunts. Before every stunt, I used to calm myself down and just say one thing: the end result is not in my hands and it doesn’t matter to me, my focus is just to finish the task and give my best. Thoda zyaada hojaayega main bol dunga toh but isse darwani cheezein dekhi hain toh cockroach Aur iguana kya he Mera Bigad lenge."