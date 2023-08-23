Sheezan Khan Leaves Fans Emotional As He Celebrates One Year of Ali Baba; Check Photos

Even though Sheezan Khan is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, he rose to fame after he featured in Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul. On August 22 last year, Sheezan appeared on screen for the first time as Ali Baba. Therefore, on Tuesday, the actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures celebrating one year of his superhit show.

Sheezan Khan dropped a couple of throwback pictures from the sets of Ali Baba. In the first photo, which was a close-up of Sheezan, he was seen keeping an intense expression. In another pictures, Sheezan was seen riding a horse. In the caption of his post, Sheezan wrote, “ONE YEAR OF ALI BABA DASTAAN-E-KABUL". Check it out here:

Sheezan Khan’s post left Ali Baba fans emotional. Soon after the pictures were shared, several social media users rushed to the comments section remembering Ali Baba days. “Ye photo mere dil ko chu gya," one of the fans wrote. Another user shared, “Myyy heartt sayingggg I want time mashine to goo back in that timeee." “My favorite ali baba ❤️ congratulations baba 1 year complete 👏 ❤️ ali baba dastan e kabul ❤️This serial became a super hit by you, you play a very good role, you are a good actor. Love you baba," a third comment read.

Sheezan Khan became a household name with Ali Baba. However, his life took a tragic turn in December 2022 after his co-star and the show’s female lead Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in her makeup room. A day after her death, Sheezan was arrested. Tunisha’s mother had accused him of abetment to suicide and had claimed that the actor ‘used’ her daughter. Reportedly, Khan and Sharma broke up just 15 days before the latter’s death. Sheezan was granted bail in March this year.

Sheezan Khan was replaced by Abhishek Nigam in Ali Baba. However, the show also went off-air earlier this year.