Sheezan Khan Reunites With His 'Bacchas' From Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, Pens A Note

Sheezan Khan, who played the character of Ali in the popular TV show Ali Baba- Dastaan-E-Kabul, had a reunion with his young co-stars from the show. The actor, who had to exit the series due to the tragic passing of co-star Tunisha Sharma, was visibly emotional as he reunited with the children after a gap of seven months. His role as Ali in the show was deeply cherished by fans and his camaraderie with the young actors added a special charm to the show. However, circumstances led to his departure from the daily soap, and he was replaced by Abhishek Nigam to continue the role of Ali Baba.

The actor shared a touching video of the reunion on his social media account, and it immediately melted the hearts of his followers. In the video, the young stars of the show can be seen eagerly running toward Sheezan as soon as they spot him. Their affectionate hugs and beaming smiles depicted the strong bond they had formed during their time working together.

Sheezan Khan was visibly overwhelmed with happiness as he met the kids who played his on-screen ‘bacchas’. In one heartwarming moment captured in the video, Sheezan was seen dancing with one of the child actors, reminiscing about the fun they had on the sets of Ali Baba- Dastaan-E-Kabul.

Expressing his emotions, Sheezan captioned the video with words that reflected the depth of his affection for the young actors, “No words can ever describe what you kids mean to me and the Happiness to see you after months!!” The video quickly went viral, and fans flooded the comments section with love and appreciation. One user expressed, “Their bond, touch wood," while another joyfully remarked, “They got their Alibaba."

In another heartwarming picture alongside his young co-actors, Sheezan happily posed for a group photo. He wrote in the caption, “The Real Reason Behind the ‘BABA’ after my name! These Beautiful, Amazing Kids! Yes, Khusro You’re included too! BABA FOR LIFE! Ps-Never Grow Up Please. Baba Loves You All.”

Recently in an interview with Etimes, the actor expressed regret at not being able to bid farewell to his character and the people associated with the series. “I couldn’t say bye to the character of Ali and not just to Ali but to a lot of other people," he shared.