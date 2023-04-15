Sheezan Khan Says 'I Rise' In Cryptic Post Days After Getting Bail In Tunisha Sharma Death Case

Ever since Sheezan Khan returned from prison in the alleged Tunisha Sharma suicide case, he has been sharing several emotional posts on social media. On Saturday too, the former Ali Baba actor shared a picture of himself along with a cryptic caption.

In the photo, Sheezan was seen wearing a black shirt, with his hair tied in a bun. In the caption, he wrote, “And Still, I Rise." As soon as he shared the picture, fans took to the comment section to react to it. While some cheered Sheezan up and penned down motivating messages, others praised his look. One of the fans wrote, “Killed your look.” Another wrote, “My crush is back.” “You I’ll definitely Shine this was your test Sheezan don’t worry ALLAH paak will make you the best way inshallah 💯❤️❤️❤️ We will always love you, for us your only our ALIBABA (sic)," a third comment read. Another user shared, “And that’s ur inner strength (sic)".

To note, on Thursday, the actor posted a black-white photo with Tunisha Sharma wherein the duo was seen getting cozy and flashing their million-dollar smiles. The late actress was seen wearing a one-piece dress whereas the Sheezan was seen donning casuals. The actor posted the picture with the song ‘Tere Hawale in the background and penned an emotional poem. The post described the pain he is suffering after losing her. Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheezan M Khan BABA (@sheezan9)

For the unversed, Sheezan Khan and Tunisha Sharma used to work together on the show, Ali Baba. However, Khan was arrested on December 25, 2022, a day after Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in the makeup room of her show. His arrest came after Tunisha’s mother accused Khan of abetment to suicide and claimed that the actor ‘used’ her daughter. He was granted bail on March 4 this year.

