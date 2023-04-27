Sheezan Khan Says 'Mushkile Guzar Gaye' In Latest Post Days After Getting Bail In Tunisha Sharma Case

Sheezan Khan is taking small steps in his life ever since he has been released from jail on bail in the alleged Tunisha Sharma suicide case. The former Ali Baba actor has been very active on social media and has been sharing glimpses of his daily routine with his fans. On Thursday too, Khan took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video in which he was seen practicing boxing.

The video clip showed Sheezan working out very hard as he was practicing boxing under proper guidance. Sheezan shared the video and wrote a poetic caption in Hindi in which he talked about finding oneself and overcoming difficulties.

As soon as he shared the post, fans rushed to comment to wish him strength. One of the users commented, “That’s the spirit, son.❤️may God bless u, Hare Krishna. now the tables have turned around." “Khud ko kho kar pehchanne ka hunar bhi sabke paas nahi," another comment read. Several fans also demanded Sheezan Khan’s comeback in Ali Baba. It should be noted that the actor has not announced his next project till now. He was last seen in the lead role of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul.

Watch the video here:

Sheezan Khan and Tunisha Sharma used to work together on the show, Ali Baba. However, Khan’s life took a drastic turn on December 25, 2022, a day after Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in the makeup room of her show. He was arrested after Tunisha’s mother accused him of abetment to suicide and claimed that the actor ‘used’ her daughter. However, Khan was granted bail in March this year.

Recently, Khan shared a never-seen-before picture with the late actress. Dressed in their respective Ali Baba characters’ attires, Sheezan and Tunisha were seen sharing a warm hug in the photo. But soon after posting the picture, Sheezan deleted the post.

Meanwhile, the actor has moved a petition for quashing the FIR against him. The case was listed for April 11. But there is no update about it as of now. After coming out of jail Sheezan had said, “I understand the real meaning of freedom today because I can feel it. I’m really happy to be back with my family and had tears the moment I saw my mother and sisters.”

