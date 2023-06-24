sheezan khan shafaq naaz murdered ke behen tunisha sharma death case

Actress Shafaq Naaz, who rose to fame with her role in the Sab TV show Chidiya Ghar recently shared her harrowing experience of the last six months after her brother Sheezan Khan was imprisoned in Tunisha Sharma’s alleged suicide case. The actress who called that time period ‘a horrifying nightmare’ in her latest Instagram post recently opened up about what she endured.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, Shafaq shared that although things are improving, it still gets a little daunting for her to process all what she went through. She stated, “But, I’m still struggling to process what has happened. I’m still trying to understand my emotions. At times it’s all so overwhelming. No one has the idea about what I am going through. People have created an image for me and my family. Each time I go on social media, I see such harsh comments against us. They don’t think before writing things like, Yeh toh murderer ki behen hai’. I can’t say fark nahi padta. Of course, it affects me, it breaks me.”

She further recalled that she had to lose out on two projects due to her weight, “We are a part of an industry that seeks physical perfection. I’m struggling with that. I was given 15 days to work on myself and get back in shape. How is that practical or realistic? I also suffer from slipped disc that demands extra caution while exercising. But, I still tried and put a lot of pressure on myself — physically and mentally — but losing 10 kilos in 15 days isn’t humanly possible.”

She added, “I started to feel that I don’t deserve good things in life. I’m dealing with a lot of anxiety. Every day just gets harder to deal with. There are days when I don’t have the energy to get out of my bed. Everyone was aware about whatever happened with us, and what we were going through. All I expected from them [the industry] was to show support and have faith in me. But I didn’t get any of that. Social media created pressure but it was also the industry and people around who made me feel what I’m feeling today. I can’t cut myself with a knife. I need time. I’m also not liking the way I look when I see in the mirror, but I need time to fix that.”

Shafaq went on to confess that she also harmed herself during that time, “In the process of understanding what’s happening around you and with you, you end up doing things that you would not otherwise do. Also, when you have people around to look after, your own well-being takes a back seat. That’s what happened in my case. My family became my priority. But, now I’m really trying to move out of this phase and taking help because I’m unable to deal with this alone," she shared.

The actress concluded by emphasizing that she doesn’t want any sympathy. She said, “I don’t want to be called a bechaari. I was working out one day when it just struck me that I should write about my internal struggles and I didn’t think about what people will say. I wanted everyone to know that actors’ life is not all glitters. At this moment, all I have around me is negativity. And when you know there are more people sailing in the same boat, it gives you hope that you’re not alone in this, and this too shall pass.”

Sheezan Khan was arrested on December 25, 2022, a day after his Ali Baba co-star Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in the makeup room of her show. His arrest came after Tunisha’s mother accused Khan of abetment to suicide and claimed that the actor ‘used’ her daughter.