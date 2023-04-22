Sheezan Khan Tightly Hugs Tunisha Sharma In Never-Seen-Before Picture, Leaves Fans Emotional

Ever since Sheezan Khan returned from prison in the alleged Tunisha Sharma suicide case, he has been sharing several throwback pictures from his Ali Baba days on social media. On Saturday too, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a never-seen-before picture with the late actress. Dressed in their respective Ali Baba characters’ attires, Sheezan and Tunisha were seen sharing a warm hug in the photo.

However, soon after posting the picture, Sheezan deleted the post. One of the actor’s fan account later re-shared the picture and penned down en emotional note. “He keeps her memory alive by posting some of the best moments with her and I think that’s so beautiful," the caption read. Check out the picture here:

It was just a day back that Sheezan also shared a series of throwback pictures from the time when he was shooting for Ali Baba. One of the clicks also featured Sheezan and Tunisha sharing a hearty laugh with each other.

Sheezan Khan and Tunisha Sharma used to work together on the show, Ali Baba. However, Khan’s life took a drastic turn on December 25, 2022, a day after Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in the makeup room of her show. He was arrested after Tunisha’s mother accused him of abetment to suicide and claimed that the actor ‘used’ her daughter. However, Khan was granted bail in March this year.

After Sheezan walked out of jail, his sister Shafaq Naaz opened up about what all they went through as a family in the last couple of months and recalled how she could see Khan only through a glass window while he was in prison.

“I don’t think he even got the time to process things as everything happened in such a jiffy. He was also away from all of us in that jail. But he’s such a strong boy who dealt with everything patiently. It has taken a toll on him but he is standing strong and is at peace right now at home," she said.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here