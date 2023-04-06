Sheezan Khan's Sister Shafaq Naaz Is Getting Engaged This Month: Report

Actress Shafaq Naaz, who rose to fame with her role in the Sab TV show Chidiya Ghar is reportedly going to get engaged soon. As per reports, the actress is set to exchange rings at the end of this month.

While Shafaq is yet to confirm anything, a source close to the actress told Hindustan Times, “It’s an arrange-turned-love marriage." The source also mentioned that their engagement is happening, but they are yet to finalise the date and the venue. “Everything happened on such short notice. Everyone’s just very happy with it and hoping everything works out fine,” the source told the publication.

Shafaq’s to-be fiance does not belong to the entertainment industry and is a businessman based in Muscat, Oman. “His family is very wary of the media. So, they don’t really wish to get the limelight.” The two reportedly had been dating for over two and a half years.

Shafaq Naaz is still silent about her impending engagement and has refrained from commenting on the development.

Shafaq Naaz is the sister of former Alibaba actor Sheezan Khan. Sheezan was arrested in connection to his co-star Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case in December last year. The actor was arrested after Tunisha’s mother accused him of abetment to suicide.

The actor recently walked out of jail on bail, and his sister, Shafaq, opened up about the tough time she and her family went through.

Shafaq told Pinkvilla that they had waited a long time to have Sheezan back with them. Shafaq recalled how she could see her brother only through a glass window while he was in jail. The actress also said that her brother went through the worst time in his life but has emerged as a strong person.

Shafaq Naaz is a popular television actress. She became a well-known face with her portrayals of Mayuri in Chidiya Ghar and Kunti in the Mahabharata. She was last seen in the popular show Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein. The actress has also been part of a few web series and acted in the short film X and Y streaming on a leading OTT platform.

