Shehnaaz Gill Holds Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Hand, Calls Him 'Bhagwan of Acting'; Photos

Shehnaaz Gill is undoubtedly one of the most popular celebrities. The actress rose to fame after she participated in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13. Recently, the actress shared her excitement through pictures after she met Nawazuddin Siddiqui on her chat show ‘Desi Vibes’.

The actress couldn’t control her excitement and it is visible in the pictures which she shared on her social media handle and wrote, “Shot today with Bhagwan of acting - Mr. @nawazuddin._siddiqui What a vibe and energy. Had super fun. #DesiVibesWithShehnaazGill.” In the pictures, the actress cum singer can be seen dressed in a black colour body-hugging dress. She has kept her makeup minimalistic and is looking very beautiful. Her hair is also styled in a sleek bun. While Nawazuddin kept it simple in a pink colour blazer which he wore with a white shirt and black pant.. The two actors seemed to be enjoying each other’s company, as Shehnaaz expressed her admiration for Nawazuddin’s acting skills.

Take a look at the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

The pictures quickly went viral on social media, with fans of both actors expressing their excitement over their meeting. One of the fans wrote, ‘Can’t wait to seet this episode.” Another wrote, “One of my favourite and very talented actors NAWAZUDDIN!!!!! OMG OMG!!! I cannot tell you how much I actually love the show.. even though I watch it for Shehnaaz.. the content and the quality of the show is so much worth watching.. i couple of my friends who aren’t really a sidnaazian watch it because she’s so good.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is known for his versatile acting skills and has delivered some power-packed performances in movies like “Gangs of Wasseypur," “Manto," and “Sacred Games." He has been recognized with several awards and nominations for his work in the film industry.

On the work front, Shehnaaz has recently made her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hedge, Palak Tiwari and many more. The film is a hit at the box office. Pinkvilla reported that the actress has also worked on Rhea Kapoor’s project. The movie will reportedly star Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. She will also be seen in John Abraham, Nora Fatehi starrer 100%.

