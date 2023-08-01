Shehnaaz Gill's Gift To Brother Shehbaz Badesha Is Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Shehnaaz Gill stands out as one of the most renowned and stunning actresses in the entertainment industry. She kick-started her career in the Punjabi music industry. However, her fame soared to new heights after her remarkable stint in the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 13, which endeared her to millions of fans. Recently, she ventured into Bollywood with her debut in the Salman Khan starrer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Beyond her acting prowess, Shehnaaz Gill also remains a devoted daughter to her parents and a loving sister to her brother, Shehbaz Badesha. She surprised Shehbaz Badesha with an extravagant gift - a luxurious car worth lakhs.

Shehbaz Badesha, a singer and YouTuber, had every reason to smile as he proudly took possession of a swanky new four-wheeler, a Mercedes-Benz E-Class. To share this joyous moment with his vast fanbase, Shehbaz posted a video on his Instagram handle, giving them a glimpse of the stunning car. The video showcased the heartwarming moment when Shehbaz unveiled the brand-new Mercedes-Benz E-Class at the showroom.

However, it was the caption accompanying the post that caught the attention of everyone. In his heartfelt note, Shehbaz Badesha expressed his gratitude towards his beloved sister, Shehnaaz Gill, for gifting him brand “new wheels." He wrote, “Thank you sister (red heart emoticon) for new wheels, Shehnaaz Gill."

Talking about his outfit, Shehbaz was dressed in stylish black attire that complemented his posh new possession. The clip also captured a beautifully decorated table, adorned with a delicious chocolate cake bearing the words “Congratulations," further adding to the celebration of this joyous occasion.

According to Carwale.com, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class comes in three variants - Expression, Exclusive, and AMG Line, with a price range from Rs. 74.95 Lakhs to Rs. 88.86 Lakhs. The car boasts new high-performance LED headlamps with DRLs, making it an even more remarkable gift.

Shehnaaz Gill’s gesture of love and affection towards her brother speaks volumes about the bond they share as siblings. Beyond her celebrity status, Shehnaaz has proven herself to be a caring and thoughtful sister, showcasing that the most precious gifts in life are the ones that come straight from the heart.

As soon as the post was shared, fans of Shehnaaz Gill and Shehbaz Badesha flooded the comments section with expressions of delight and happiness, congratulating Shehbaz for the luxurious gift. The social media users also rejoiced about the strong bond between the siblings.

Reacting to the post, a fan commented, “This is very cute and respectful how he always respects his sister and never fails to give her credit," while another wrote, “Congratulations Shehbaaz. You are so lucky you have the best sister. Enjoy your new car." An internet user commented, “Safe rides and heartiest congratulations on your new ride Shehnaaz Gill and Shehbaz Badesha."

Renowned costume designer Ken Fernandes and Punjabi singer Arsh Maini also joined in to congratulate Shehbaz on his new wheels.

Work-wise, Shehnaaz Gill has an exciting lineup of projects in her kitty. Among them is a movie where she shares the screen with acclaimed stars Nora Fatehi, John Abraham, and Riteish Deshmukh. Additionally, Shehnaaz has another film in collaboration with Rhea Kapoor, adding to her ever-growing list of accomplishments in the film industry.