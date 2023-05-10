Shiv Thakare Gears Up for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 with Intense Training: Watch Video

Former Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakare is all set to entertain his fans with his daring stunts in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The reality show, which is known for its stunts, will feature Shiv along with other popular TV celebrities.

Recently, a video of Thakare preparing for the show has gone viral. In the video, Shiv can be seen working hard. He is seen swimming under proper guidance and training rigorously to be physically fit for the show. In a conversation with India Forum, Shiv said that he is very excited about the show. “Yes, I am excited, but I also have butterflies in my stomach right now. The show is very big; we have Rohit sir onboard, so all these factors are contributing to my excitement,” he was quoted.

Watch the video here:

#ShivThakare is working hard for #KhatronKeKhiladi13 and this video is a proof! pic.twitter.com/WxgdxNK7Ri— News18 Showsha (@News18Showsha) May 10, 2023

Reportedly, Rohit Shetty along with his contestants will be travelling t Cape Town, South Africa, and are gearing up for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The report also stated that they will be shooting in a jungle in South Africa in the initial days of the show. Sources also revealed that all the contestants of the show will be performing the stunts for the first five days in a jungle. Reportedly, this is also the first time in the history of Khatron Ke Khiladi that the contestants will be taken to a jungle for five days straight.

top videos

The confirmed contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 are Daisy Shah, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjali Anand, Arjit Taneja, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma and Dino James.

According to ETimes, the KKK 13 contestants will be seen leaving for South Africa in the second week of May for shooting the season. Some other reports also stated that the show will premiere on 17 July on Colors and will air at 9:30 pm. There is no official confirmation regarding the premiere date and contestants from the channel yet.