Shiv Thakare Slips Into Ethnic Wear, Offers Prayers At Ganpati Temple; Watch

Shiv Thakare is one of the most popular celebrities and is currently seen in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Well, ahead of the show also he was gaining a lot of popularity. Well, today he was spotted in the city in a cool ethnic wear. In no time the video went viral and fans were seen sending a lot of wishes. Shiv Thakare was seen offering prayers at Ganpati temple.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, we can see Shiv wearing a blue colour printed kurta with churidar. He is seen offering prayers to the deity and is even posing for the camera. Fans were super excited for him to see. Many were even seen taking selfies with him. One of the fans wrote, “Love and respect for Shiv bhau. Ganpati Bappa Morya.” Another wrote, “Shiv Thakare is a celeb people should look up to gem of a person.”

Watch the video here:

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, this year Aishwarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Arjit Taneja, Anjum Fakih, Dino James, Rashmeet Kaur, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Sheezan Khan, Nyrraa M Banerji and Daisy Shah have participated in the show. This season of Khatron Ke Khiladi introduces a thrilling jungle theme, where only the fittest and bravest contestants will survive the intense challenges.

Speaking about this new stint, which is completely different from what he has done before, he says, “It is a stunt-reality show, it will be a lot of fun doing this. It will be a new experience in life for me. It is going to be shot out of India and that too with Rohit Shetty sir. I am excited about it."

Thakare’s claim to fame has been reality shows so far. This would be his fourth reality show, and it is safe to state that he has a strong and growing fan base. Ask him if he’s in it to win it, and he says, “It’s not like that. I am here to enjoy, and I will push myself beyond my limits. The other contestants are also very strong and they are all competitive as well. But I know, that this is not just a show for me, sapno ki seedi hai yeh. So, I will perform that way."

Shiv Thakare established himself in the television industry through reality shows. He participated in MTV Roadies Rising, and Bigg Boss Marathi 2. He rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 16 last year. He finished as the first runner-up on the Salman Khan-hosted show.