Shiv Thakare Wants To Win Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 For This Special Person; Any Guesses?

Shiv Thakare, who previously won hearts by appearing in several reality shows, is now taking the entertainment world by storm as a participant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Braving daring challenges, Shiv is putting his best foot forward to emerge as a winner in the upcoming show. Recently, Shiv expressed his heartfelt desire to win the show for his mentor and former Roadies Gang Leader Prince Narula.

Prince Narula, known for his own reality show triumphs, took to Instagram to shower Shiv with words of encouragement and support. He expressed his wish to witness Shiv’s victory in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, emphasising the shared journey they have undertaken in Roadies. “We are the ones who have come from the streets to the throne. We love this show more than ourselves, something others cannot understand. You come back as a winner, we are all with you,” he wrote in a post.

In a chat with ETimes, Shiv Thakare responded to Prince Narula’s best wishes. He said, “I am very thankful for Prince Bhai’s love and wishes for me. Prince Bhai has also started his journey as a contestant of Roadies like me and now he is Gang Leader. His journey and his words are like an inspiration to me. I will surely try hard to win a trophy for him, my parents, and most importantly my fans that have always supported me.”

Shiv Thakare and Prince Narula have a history that traces back to their time on Roadies, which served as Shiv’s entry point into the entertainment industry. Interestingly after Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Shiv will have the chance to relive his Roadies journey as a Guest Gang Leader on season 19. Joining forces with Prince Narula once again, Shiv will reunite with Sonu Sood, Gautam Gulati, and Rhea Chakraborty.

Coming back to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, the show has a diverse lineup of celebrities who are ready to face their fears and push their boundaries. Anjum Fakih, Soundous Mufakir, Daisy Shah, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Sheezan Khan, Arjit Taneja, Rohit Bose Roy, Archana Gautam, Rashmeet Kaur, Shiv Thakare, Nyrraa M Banerji, Dino James, Aishwarya Sharma, and Anjali Anand are all set to showcase their courage and determination on the show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will begin airing on Colors TV, with the anticipated premiere on July 17.