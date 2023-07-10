Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim Take Their Newborn Baby Home After 3 Long Weeks, First Photos Go Viral

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar, who welcomed their first child on June 21, were seen leaving the hospital today with their baby boy. The couple were looking very happy as they were finally going home after a long time. Dipika had a premature delivery and the baby was in NICU for a long period. Recently, the actor shared information that their little munchkin is out of NICU.

As they were heading towards their car, the couple pose for the camera. Shoaib was seen dressed in a black outfit and was holding his son. While Dipika opted for a Lavender colour suit. She was looking pretty and seen recovering. Sharing the information on his Instagram stories, “Alhamdulillah. Today our boy has been shifted out of the NICU. Bas ab kuch din our hospital mein observation ke liye. InshAllah jaldi we will be home. Our baby boy is doing good. Aap sab ka dil se bahut bahut shukriya itni duaaon ke liye (folded hands emoji). Bas isi tarah aage bhi duaaon me shamil rakhiyega (folded hands emoji).” The same was shared by Dipika also on her Instagram stories.

Check out the first photos here:

Recently, the actor also took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo with caption reading, “21-06-2023 & The parenthood journey begins.” In the photo, both can be seen posing together. Shoaib announced the birth of his son via an Instagram post. “Alhamdulillah today 21st June 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy. It’s a premature delivery, nothing much to worry. Keep us in your prayers (sic)," he wrote on his Instagram Stories. The duo announced their pregnancy in January 2023.

Through their vlogs, the couple has been giving information about their son. Dipika also shared her feeling after becoming mother. She was elated with the feel of holding her son for the first time.

Dipika Kakar grabbed the limelight when one of her quotes from an interview was misinterpreted. She late clarified saying that she will never leave acting.