Shoaib Ibrahim And Dipika Kakar’s Son Out Of NICU; Actor Says Mom, Baby To Be Home Soon

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar welcomed their first child baby boy on June 21. Since then, the actress and little munchkin is in hospital as it was premature delivery and the baby was in NICU. Well, the actor has been sharing regular updates about his son and keeping up with it, he shared on Saturday that the baby boy is now out of NICU.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Shoaib wrote, “Alhamdulillah. Today our boy has been shifted out of the NICU. Bas ab kuch din our hospital mein observation ke liye. InshAllah jaldi we will be home. Our baby boy is doing good. Aap sab ka dil se bahut bahut shukriya itni duaaon ke liye (folded hands emoji). Bas isi tarah aage bhi duaaon me shamil rakhiyega (folded hands emoji).” The same was shared by Dipika also on her Instagram stories.

Take a look here:

Recently, the actor also took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo with caption reading, “21-06-2023 & The parenthood journey begins.” In the photo, both can be seen posing together.

Shoaib announced the birth of his son via an Instagram post. “Alhamdulillah today 21st June 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy. It’s a premature delivery, nothing much to worry. Keep us in your prayers (sic)," he wrote on his Instagram Stories. The duo announced their pregnancy in January 2023.

In one of his vlogs, Shoaib also shared that he wanted to quit his show Ajooni so that he can enjoy his fatherhood and give more time to Dipika. But the makers asked him not to leave as they will take out some way. The new parents also shared they have decided on the baby’s name which they will reveal soon. Shoaib Ibrahim is currently seen in the show Ajooni which is also getting a lot of love from fans. Apart from these, he is also very much part of music videos.

Even Dipika Kakar also grabbed the limelight when one of her quotes from an interview was misinterpreted. She late clarified saying that she will never leave acting.