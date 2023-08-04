Shoaib Ibrahim, Ayushi Khurana's Show Ajooni Going Off-Air This Month?

Ajooni is one of the most popular television shows to go off-air, as per the reports by Telly Chakkar. The show has Ayushi Khurana playing the role of Ajooni while Shoaib Ibrahim plays Rajveer. The audience loved the on-screen chemistry between both actors. The show has captivated the audience with its distinctive storyline and brilliant performances. However, if sources are to be believed, Ajooni is all set to wrap up in mid-August. However, the reason behind the show going off-air is still unknown.

Viewers are shocked over the news of their favourite being wrapped up. Recently, the show completed 300 episodes and one year. The team held a mini celebration on the sets with cake cutting and music for achieving the feat. The cast and crew of the show posed for pictures in front of the media that was present there.

In an exclusive conversation with ETimes TV, Shoaib shared his excitement about the completion of 300 episodes of the show. He said, “I feel really blessed and it is because of the audience love and appreciation that we have been able to reach so far.”

Recently, the lead actor of the show revealed in a vlog that he decided to quit the show when he came to know that he is going to become a father. However, he continued to stay on the show after he witnessed the team’s efforts to adjust to his schedule.

The show is about a simple small-town girl Ajooni and Rajveer Bagg who hails from an influential family. The Bagga are a traditional and superstitious family led by Rajveer’s father, Ravindra Singh Bagga. The story perfectly portrayed the love and hate relationship between the two.

The show is produced by Hemant Ruparel and Ranjeet Thakur under the banner of Frames Production Company Private Limited.

Meanwhile, Shoaib is enjoying his journey as a father as he welcomed a baby boy with his wife Deepika Kakkar. The couple is often seen sharing beautiful pictures of the time they spend with their little child Ruhaan.

Ajooni premiered on July 26, 2022. The show is aired on weekdays at 8:30 pm on Star Bharat.