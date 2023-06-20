Shoaib Ibrahim Celebrates Birthday With ‘Papa-To-Be’ Cake, Pics Inside

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are preparing for an exciting new chapter in their life as they anticipate the arrival of their first child. Today, as Shoaib celebrates his 39th birthday, the actor shared a heartwarming post on Instagram. In a heartfelt gesture, Shoaib dedicated his birthday cake to their unborn child. The cake, with baby clothes and designed in a blue and pink theme, bears the inscription “Papa-to-be" along with the actor’s name.

In addition, Shoaib expressed his expectation for embracing the upcoming phase of their lives. The actor extended his gratitude to everyone for the delightful birthday wishes. “This one as ‘papa to be’ and Inshallah I will be entering a new phase of my life soon… can’t wait myself. Too many emotions too much excitement. Thank you so much everyone for your lovely wishes and blessings. I love you all,” Shoaib wrote in the caption.

Dipika Kakar shared a post on Instagram for her beloved husband Shoaib Ibrahim. In her post, Dipika began by acknowledging that his name is mentioned in every prayer. She went on to express that there are no words greater than these to elucidate the significance Shoaib holds in her life. The actress also expressed her excitement about their journey becoming even more splendid. “Yes papa to be… can’t wait to see you as a father… you have been the best son, the best brother, the best husband & now Inshallah you will be the best Father,” read her caption.

“Aapko life ki har khushi mile… aur har wo cheez jiski aapko khwaish hai (May you be blessed with every joy in life and may you attain everything you desire). Because I know you deserve nothing, but the Best… Happy Birthday my life Shoaib… I love you,” she added.

Dipika Kakar shared her pregnancy news on January 22 this year and the parents-to-be are all geared up to start the new chapter of their life. In the post, they shared how their hearts are full of gratitude, happiness, excitement and nervousness.