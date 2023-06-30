Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar Celebrate First Eid Al-Adha As New Parent In Hospital; Shares Photo

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar have recently become parents to a baby boy. The popular television couple on Thursday celebrated their first Eid ul Adha as new parents in the hospital. The actor took to his Instagram stories and shared a lovely photo. He also wished his fans.

In the photo, we can Shoaib, dressed in ethnic wear, posed with his mother, mother in-law, wife Dipika Kakar and others. Dipika is looking gorgeous in blue colour ethnic wear. She has applied little makeup. He has not captioned the photo. However, the same photo was shared by Dipika on her handle too. To note, the couple has not revealed the face of their little munchkin as he is in NICU since his birth. Recently, Shoaib has shared that the little boy is recovering and will be soon out of the NICU.

Take a look at the photo here:

On Monday, the actor also took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo with a caption reading, “21-06-2023 & The parenthood journey begins.” In the photo, both can be seen posing together and it is from the hospital.

In the vlog, Shoaib also revealed that he wanted to quit his show Ajooni for enjoying his fatherhood and giving more time to Dipika. But the makers asked him not to leave as they will take out some way. The new parents also shared they have decided on the baby’s name which they will reveal soon.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim announced their pregnancy in January this year. Back then, the couple shared a joint statement on Instagram and dropped a picture in which they were seen sporting caps with ‘Mom to be’ and ‘Dad to be’ written on them respectively. “Sharing this news with you all with our hearts full of Gratitude, Happiness, Excitement and Also nervousness Humari life ka ye Sabse khoobsurat phase hai…Yessss We are Expecting Our First Child!! Going to Embrace Parenthood Soon," their statement read.