Shoaib Ibrahim Drops New Mom Dipika Kakar's First Photo From Hospital, Says 'She Is Fine'

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar recently attained parenthood. On Friday evening, the Ajooni actor took to his Instagram handle and shared first picture of Dipika after her delivery. In the photo, Dipika was seen sitting on a hospital bed. In the caption of his story, Shoaib shared Dipika’s health status and assured all at the ‘she is fine’.

This comes a day after Shoaib shared that his baby boy is currently in incubator since it was a premature delivery and asked everyone to pray for him. “You guys know that Dipika and I are blessed with a baby boy. But I won’t be able to talk more than that. It’s a premature baby and in incubator. So I want all of you to pray for the baby," he told E-Times as he resumed work after becoming a father.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim were blessed with a baby boy on June 21, 2023 when the Ajooni actor took to his Instagram stories to share the happy news. “Alhamdulillah today 21st june 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy. It’s a premature delivery. nothing much to worry. Keep us in your prayers," he wrote.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim announced their pregnancy in January this year. Back then, the couple shared a joint statement on Instagram and dropped a picture in which they were seen sporting caps with ‘Mom to be’ and ‘Dad to be’ written on them respectively. “Sharing this news with you all with our hearts full of Gratitude, Happiness, Excitement and Also nervousness Humari life ka ye Sabse khoobsurat phase hai…Yessss We are Expecting Our First Child!! Going to Embrace Parenthood Soon," their statement read.

Dipika and Shoaib met for the first time on the sets of their superhit show Sasural Simar Ka. Prior to Sohaib, Dipika was married to Raunak Samson but the two parted ways in 2015. Dipika then fell in love with Sohaib and the two tied the knot on February 22, 2018.