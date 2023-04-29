Shoaib Ibrahim Says 'Everyone's Affected' By Trolls Attacking Dipika Kakar's Pregnancy | Exclusive

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are expecting their first child together. While the television stars are all set to embrace parenthood, Shoaib recently revealed that he is not just nervous but also excited about becoming a father. Talking to News18 Showsha exclusively, the Ajooni actor explained that even though he cannot feel a lot as of now, he observes Dipika and tries to be her by side after his shooting hours.

“I am nervous also because when it happens, suddenly you step up. You become a father. Yes, I am nervous but more than that, I am excited too. I am waiting for that time. I cannot feel a lot as of now. I only observe Dipika. There are a lot of body changes that she is experiencing. I feel all of that and try to spend most of the time with her. After the shoot, I go back to home. Otherwise also, I used to head back home but now I am more excited to go home. It feels good. She is 7 months pregnant now. She keeps telling me what she is feeling. Yes, I am excited but also nervous," he told us.

Asked if he or Dipika is reading any parenting books before welcoming a child into their lives, Shoaib said, “We cannot prepare ourselves for parenthood. I feel it will be our child. We will shower the child with love, and will impart good values. Whatever values we received from our parents, we will try to pass on the same to our child now."

Dipika and Shoaib have also been facing a lot of trolls ever since they announced their pregnancy. Addressing the same, the former Sasural Simar Ka actor mentioned that it does not bother him. He explained that they cannot keep everyone happy and therefore, it is okay if people do not like them or their vlogs. He claimed that some people think that they can say anything to a public figure and added when it happens, he also gives them a befitting reply at times.

“I feel a person cannot make everyone feel happy. If that is happening, it means that the person is very manipulative. I feel we should value people who love us. We make a show, it is not necessary that everyone loves a show or a film. But despite this, shows are made, and movies are made. Same applies to our vlogs or personal opinions too. Yes, we put forth our opinions via our vlogs. People who like it, they will watch and people who do not like it, it is also fine," he said.

“When they (trolls) cross a line, even I say things. We are also humans. Some people think they can say anything to a public figure. I also say things but it does not matter," the 35-year-old actor added.

Asked how he makes sure that Dipika remains unaffected by social media negativity or trolling, Shoaib explained that they are each other’s biggest support and therefore, they motivate each other whenever needed.

“Everyone is affected whether it is me or Dipika. But the question is, for how long will you let them affect you? Some things are out of our control. Like I said, it is not possible for a person to keep everyone happy. When she (Dipika) is down, I motivate her and vice-versa. We are each other’s support system. Our family’s support system is very strong and that’s most important. Nothing else matters," he shared.

Shoaib concluded by recalling his mother’s words and said, “4 jalne wale hai toh 100 chahne wale hai (If 4 people are jealous of you, there are 100 others who like you too)".

