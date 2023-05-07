Shoaib Ibrahim Recalls Having No Work After Sasural Simar Ka, Selling His Car For Father's Treatment

Actor Shoaib Ibrahim recently opened up about the toughest phase of his life in an interview. After leaving the TV series Sasural Simar Ka, Shoaib struggled to find work for three years, which resulted in him having to sell his car to pay for his father’s medical treatment. However, with the role of Rajveer in the show Ajooni, Shoaib has finally found the comeback he has always wished for. During the tough times, he believed in Shah Rukh Khan’s statement “Joh kuch nahi karte woh kamaal Karte Hain" and kept working on himself, which ultimately helped him overcome the challenges he faced.

Shoaib Ibrahim also admitted that he was scared when he decided to leave Sasural Simar Ka. He knew that leaving the show would be a big challenge. “I was scared when I was taking the decision of leaving Sasural Simar Ka and for the next three years I did not have any work. But I also believe that if you want to achieve something big in life, you have to take risks. I knew it was going to be a challenge as I had a family to look after, they were not here in Mumbai, my family was in Bhopal. But as I was the eldest son, there were a few responsibilities that I had to fulfill. I wanted to do everything for my family," he told E-Times.

Despite not having worked for three long years, Shoaib didn’t lose faith and continued working on himself. He said that while working on SSK he had made a few savings. Dipika Kakar, his co-star and now his wife, was his close friend back then, so “she was very supportive towards” him. Shoaib revealed that even after leaving the show, the two shared “a strong bond.” Shoaib said, “Slowly, I worked and groomed myself."

Shoaib Ibrahim further shared that the three years of struggle taught him a lot about Mumbai and life. He revealed that his first show, Palkon Ki Chaaon Mein, was offered to him without much struggle, and he immediately came to Mumbai from Bhopal after that. Similarly, he bagged Sasural Simar Ka within three months of wrapping up his previous show. However, he believes that struggles are necessary to value success. “I met people who conned me, took money from me and all sort of things happened to me, but I learnt a lot about this city

in those three years. I understood the tricks and traits of the industry, how to groom myself and after that, I bagged my next show ‘Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai," he concluded.

Shoaib is currently impressing his fans in Ajooni, and he even expressed his gratitude towards them for showering love on his character Rajveer.

