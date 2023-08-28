Shoaib Ibrahim Reveals Dipika Kakar Was Down With Flu: 'She Woke Up One Night And Started Crying'

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar have been busy lately with their newborn child. The duo welcomed their son Ruhaan in June and has kept their fans posted about the new parenthood phase in their lives through their vlogs on YouTube. However, the updates have been irregular recently. In the latest, Shoaib posted a new vlog and shared the reason behind staying out of touch for a while. In his video, Shoaib Ibrahim revealed that his family went through a tough time as most members fell ill. He shared that Dipika’s condition was worse and she had to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

Shoaib Ibrahim started his Vlog by saying, “I’m so sorry for not keeping you guys posted and posting videos. My mom, son Ruhaan and Dipika all were down with viral flu. Dipika had a sore throat and major pain. She woke up one night and started to cry because of the throat pain. She is okay now. My mom, Ruhaan and everyone else in the family is fine. The weather these days isn’t good and because of that everyone is catching the flu." Later in the video, the entire family could be seen spending time together, and everyone looked healthy. Dipika said, " I had major pain in my throat and was sick for a couple of days. One night I cried a lot because of the pain, and Shoaib took me to the hospital."

The actress added that Shoaib had a similar flu for about 3 days. Their son Ruhaan, had developed colic. She further mentioned that she was still on medication and had to do an antibiotic course for a few days as well. But all these were lactation-safe as her child is still on breastfeeding. The duo also went shopping with their son and picked out some essentials for the young one.

Dipika and Shoaib had posted a family photo with Ruhaan some time ago. The new parents were photographed hugging their infant. Dipika appeared to be in tears as she kissed her baby boy. Ruhaan’s face was not visible in the photo, but his small feet could be seen.

On June 21, Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar welcomed their first child. The actress and the newborn had stayed in the hospital for a long time since the baby was born prematurely and was in the NICU. Dipika and Shoaib got married in 2018. They dated for several years before that. While Dipika is on a break from TV, Shoaib was last seen in Ajooni.