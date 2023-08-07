Shoaib Ibrahim Shares Dipika And Son Ruhaan's Cute Pic As She Celebrates Her First Birthday As A Mom; See Post

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are completely enjoying their parenthood phase. On Sunday he melted hearts on social media as he shared an adorable picture of his wife, Dipika Kakar, and their son, Ruhaan, to wish her first birthday as a mother. The heartwarming post has left fans gushing over the cute mother-son duo.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Ajooni actor shared a photo in which Dipika is seen holding Ruhaan in her arms and smiling. Ruhaan’s tee has a caption written, “Ammi’s first birthday with me’. His caption reads, “Happy birthday super women. Its your first birthday as mom aur mujhe pura yakeen hai ki ye role bhi tum bakhoobi nibhaogi , jaise ab tak sare nibhaye hai. Ruhaan is in best hands as his mother is idiolised by many and is an inspiration to many Jaise main humesha kehta hu i am blessed to have you. Bas itna hi kahunga Allah tumhe duniya ko har khushi de.. lambi umr de… achchi sehat de. happy birthday once again love you.”

Fans also wished the actress on her special day. One of the fans wrote, “Happy Birthday to you. A proud daughter, A beautiful and successful actress, A beautiful and respectful wife, A proud and very caring DAUGHTER-IN-LAW and a brave, gorgeous and beautiful Mom of RUHAAN. Happy Birthday to you our most gorgeous mamma of RUHAAN.”

Take a look at the photo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoaib Ibrahim (@shoaib2087)

Recently, Shoaib revealed that his show Ajooni is likely to go off-air. But there is no official confirmation on it till now. The show has Ayushi Khurana playing the role of Ajooni while Shoaib Ibrahim plays Rajveer. The show has captivated the audience with its distinctive storyline and brilliant performances. However, if sources are to be believed, Ajooni is all set to wrap up in mid-August. However, the reason behind the show going off-air is still unknown.

Recently, the show completed 300 episodes and one year. The team held a mini celebration on the sets with cake cutting and music for achieving the feat. The cast and crew of the show posed for pictures in front of the media that was present there.