Shoaib Ibrahim Shares Lovely Video Of Dipika Kakar Dancing With Son Ruhaan

Popular Television Actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are now basking in the joy of parenthood after welcoming their first child on June 21, a baby boy named Ruhaan. The couple’s happiness knew no bounds, even though the birth was premature, and the little one required extra care in the NICU. Keeping their fans in the loop, the doting parents have been sharing glimpses of their journey, and recently, Shoaib captured a heartwarming moment of Dipika with their son, calling it the ‘purest form of love.’

In the clip, the actress is seen adorably dancing with her son Ruhaan in her arms showcasing the unbreakable bond between a mother and her child. The actress looked radiant in a cheerful yellow floral printed maxi dress paired with a white dupatta. Shoaib Ibrahim expressed his happiness in the caption, writing, “Nothing better than watching the purest form of love," accompanied by a heart emoji. Dipika reshared the video on her Instagram Stories, with an additional red heart emoji, displaying her love and gratitude.

The couple recently shared the first photo with their son, radiating pure joy as they cradled Ruhaan close to them. While the baby’s face remains hidden, his tiny fist was enough to melt the hearts of their fans. Dipika expressed her thanks in the caption, saying, “RUHAAN. Thank you for keeping him in your prayers."

Known for their YouTube presence and connecting with their fans, the couple has been regularly updating their followers about Ruhaan’s health. After spending several days in the NICU, the little one was finally brought home, marking a joyous occasion for the family. The house was decorated with blue and white balloons, and everyone in the family was extremely happy to have the little one with them. In a vlog documenting the moment, Dipika expressed their relief at being back home with the baby and shared that despite the sleep deprivation, the happiness they felt was immeasurable.

On the professional front, Shoaib Ibrahim is currently engrossed in his show Ajooni, where he plays the character of Rajveer Singh Bagga. Meanwhile, Dipika Kakar, known for her versatile acting skills, has decided to take a break from her television commitments, choosing to focus on her newfound joy of motherhood for now.