Shoaib Ibrahim’s Sister Saba Suffers Miscarriage, Shares Emotional Video; Says ‘Allah Ki Yehi...’

In an unfortunate incident, TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim’s sister Saba Ibrahim recently suffered a miscarriage. The news was shared by Saba and her husband in an emotional video posted on her Youtube channel.

In the video, Saba can be seen breaking down as she speaks about her loss. She says, “Allah ki yahi marzi thi (This was Allah’s will)." She goes on to thank her followers for their support and prayers during this difficult time. A couple of weeks ago she had announced her pregnancy and also shared that there are complications in her pregnancy. Saba was advised to complete bed rest by doctors. And now in the video, the couple informed that when they went for the scans, they got to know that their baby’s heart rate was not normal, and they were advised for an abortion.

Sunny, Saba’s husband, said. “When Saba went inside the doctor, after some time I was also called inside. The doctor informed me that the baby doesn’t have heartbeat." Sunny called it the worst moment.

The video has received an outpouring of support and condolences from fans and followers of the Ibrahim family. Many have praised Saba for her bravery in sharing her story and for her strength in the face of such a difficult situation.

Sunny and Saba got married in November 2022. For the unversed, Saba is a vlogger, social media influencer. She is quite active on social media.

Talking about Shoaib, he is currently seen in the show Ajooni. He is playing the lead role and has been receiving a lot of love for his performance. Well, Shoaib and Dipika are also expecting their first child. In an interview with ETimes Shoaib admitted that he was thrilled when he decided to leave Sasural Simar Ka. Knowing that leaving the show would be taking a huge risk, he added, “When I was making this decision to leave, I was scared and had no job for the next three years. But I also believe that if you want to achieve something big in life, you have to take risks.”