Kundali Bhagya Fame Shraddha Arya’s Lavish Lifestyle Will Leave You Speechless

Shraddha Arya is currently one of the most sought-after television actresses in the showbiz industry. She has a huge fan following; they adore her and shower her with love all the time. She rose to fame by playing the lead role of Preeta in the superhit show Kundali Bhagya. People are often curious about their favourite celebrities’ lives and Shraddha fans are no exception. Although she often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life on social media, there are still some aspects that remain a mystery. Hence, here’s taking a look at Shraddha Arya’s net worth and all you need to know about it.

Shraddha Arya’s Net Worth

Shraddha Arya believes in living a luxurious life. She owns several expensive possessions, automobiles, and properties, and leads a lavish life. According to the Bio Overview report, her net worth is around Rs. 44 crores (as of 2023). She charges Rs. 1 lakh per episode and earns over Rs. 5 crore annually. In addition to acting, Shraddha earns from numerous brand promotions and sponsorships, for which she receives between Rs. 40 to Rs. 50 lakh rupees per endorsement.

The actress possesses several expensive cars, as per the report. Her latest purchase is a Mercedes Benz E-Class E 350d, which she acquired for Rs 87 lakh. She also reportedly owns a Mercedes-Benz GLC, which is valued at Rs 61.99 lakh and is the second car in her garage. These luxurious vehicles are a testament to her fondness for high-end cars.

Shraddha Arya began her acting career in 2006 with the Tamil film Kalvanin Kadhali. She also acted in other films like Godiva, Paathshaala, and Nishabd, in which she played Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter. In 2011, she switched to television, starring in shows such as Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki and Kundali Bhagya. Shraddha has also appeared in music videos and reality TV shows.

She rose to fame by playing the lead role of Preeta in the superhit show Kundali Bhagya. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the daily soap started in 2017 and continues to be one of the most-watched shows on television. Shraddha has been a part of the show since its inception and has gained immense success and popularity.

On another note, Shraddha Arya is all set to star in Karan Johar’s directorial film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The film is expected to hit the silver screens on July 28 this year.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here