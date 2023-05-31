Shweta Tiwari And Manav Gohil's Main Hoon Aparajita To Go Off Air Soon? Update You Must Know

Main Hoon Aparajita, the gripping TV show featuring Shweta Tiwari and Manav Gohil, has captured the hearts of viewers. Since its premiere in 2022, the show has garnered a massive fan following, thanks to the captivating storyline. However, after a successful run of eight months, recent reports suggest that the show might soon be taken off the air in June.

According to Hindustan Times, the decision to pull the plug on the daily soap has been attributed to poor ratings. A source close to the show told the portal, “Speculations about the show going off air have been circulating for almost a month, and now it’s confirmed that the channel has decided to end it. The final shoot will wrap up in the second week of June."

Further, when Manav Gohil was asked to confirm the news about Main Hoon Aparajita going off-air, he told the portal, “I’m not certain about it, we have not been told about this decision yet." There have been no comments from Shweta Tiwari on the matter. Even the producer of the show, Sukesh Motwani, denied responding to the rumours.

Meanwhile, Shweta Gulati, who plays the negative lead in the show, refuted these speculations. She said in the report, “The rumours have been doing the rounds since January. But until we get confirmation, we cannot believe it. We are currently shooting for the show and have an entire month’s story lined up. So I’m not aware of it going off the air, and I personally don’t think it will."

Main Hoon Aparajita is an official remake of the Telugu drama Radhamma Kuthuru. This was Shweta Tiwari and Manav Gohil’s second collaboration after the iconic series Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The current show chronicles the inspiring journey of Aparajita (Shweta Tiwari), a loving mother, who is preparing her three daughters for the struggles they might face in life. The relationship between Aparajita and her ex-husband, Akshay (Manav Gohil), is volatile.

Anushka Merchande, Dhwani Gori, and Shruti Choudhary play Shweta and Manav’s daughters in Main Hoon Aparajita. Other actors including Amita Khopkar, Nishikant Dixit, and Puneet Tejwani also play significant characters. The series airs on Zee TV from Monday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m.