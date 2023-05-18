Shweta Tiwari Is Surely 'Sunshine' As She Sports Off-Shoulder Frock In Latest Gorgeous Pics

Shweta Tiwari’s social media is a treat for her fans. She never fails to leave everyone thoroughly impressed with her gorgeous pictures. Each time Shweta Tiwari drops photos of herself on social media, she proves she can slay any outfit with her style.

On Thursday afternoon too, Shweta Tiwari took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of drop-dead gorgeous pictures. She sported an off-shoulder yellow printed frock. The actress kept her accessories minimal to let the ensemble take centre stage. She kept her hair open and looked prettiest as always. “Sunshine", Shweta wrote in the caption. Check out Shweta Tiwari’s latest pictures here:

Soon after the pictures were shared, fans rushed to the comment section to compliment the actress. While one of the users called her ‘Prettiest mumma’, another fan wrote, “Most beautiful woman on this planet. My #ShwetaTiwari. Beauty Begins with you." You look like a college going girl," a third comment read. Several other users also dropped red heart and fire emojis in the comment section.

Just a few days back, Shweta shared another series of hot pictures in which she was seen posing in a white top with an extra plunging neckline. She paired it with a black overcoat and a short skirt of the same colour. The actress accessorised her look with a brown neckline and bracelet. Shweta opted for black kohled eyes and light lip shade.

Shweta Tiwari became a household name after she featured in the popular daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actress is currently seen in the Zee TV show Main Hoon Aparajita which also stars Manav Gohil. The show revolves around Aparajita Singh, a woman who is abandoned by her husband. Despite her difficult circumstances, Aparajita does everything she can to provide for her daughters.

On the other hand, Shweta’s daughter, Palak Tiwari recently made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.