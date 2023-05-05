Smriti Irani Revisits Her Modelling Days While Speaking About Menstrual Hygiene; Says ‘Its Not A Disease’

Smriti Irani is an active social media user. She constantly shares a lot of throwback pictures or videos from her modeling days which immediately go viral on the internet. Recently, the Union Minister took to social media to share her first advertisement which highlights the importance of menstrual hygiene and breaking the taboo around it.

In the video, Smriti is seen wearing a white colour shirt and talking about those five days-a reference made to the menstrual cycle. She further says in the video, ‘Arre I have my periods, not some disease.”

The video is captioned as “When your past ‘whispers’ ….25 years ago, my first ad ever for a big company. However, the subject was not a fancy one. Infact such was the product that many were averse to the assignment since a sanitary pad advertisement ensured the death of a glamour based career for the model involved . Eager to start my stint in front of the camera I said yes ! After all why should a conversation re menstrual hygiene be taboo. Since then there has been ‘ no looking back ‘ #throwbackthursday.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial)

As soon as she shared the video, many fans rushed to the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “This ad make more sense than today’s baseless advertisements on sanitary pads or be it anything.” Another wrote,” I remember this ad! I didn’t know it was you!” Actress Mouni Roy added, “My beautiful smriti di ."

Union Minister Smriti Irani is currently in-charge of the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Smriti Irani was also a participant in the Miss India pageantry in 1998. She made her television debut in 2000 and went on to feature in successful shows. Smriti has proved her acting prowess in popular Television shows such as Aatish, Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Ramayana, Virrudh: Har Rishta Ek Kurukshetra, Maniben.com, and Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan. She is immensely popular for her role in Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here