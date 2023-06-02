Sneha Bhawsar Quits Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: 'I Want To Explore New Opportunities'

Sneha Bhawsar, known for her portrayal of Karishma Chavan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, has announced her departure from the TV show. Contrary to speculations, Sneha Bhawsar clarified that her decision to leave was not impulsive but a well thought move she had been waiting for.

Opening up about her departure, Sneha Bhawsar told ETimes, “My decision to quit the show wasn’t recent. I was waiting to make an exit as I wanted to do something new. I am not quitting the show because I found another project but all I wanted was to explore new opportunities since it got monotonous for me as I played the character for such a long time."

Sneha expressed that she had previously discussed her concerns and viewpoint with the creative team. However, leaving the show abruptly was not feasible. She explained, “When the leap was introduced, my creative director asked me to make a decision on whether I wanted to continue or not. So then I decided that if my exit wouldn’t affect the track then I would love to make an exit. I was waiting for the right time and now it has arrived."

She also expressed her gratitude towards the show and her co-stars. Sneha cherished the incredible memories and valuable experience she gained during her time on the show, emphasising the deep friendship she formed with her colleagues. Although saddened by her departure, Sneha is confident that their bond will endure beyond her time on the series.

Sneha Bhawsar also acknowledged the mixed feelings that accompanied her departure from the show. While recognising the practicality of making career choices, she admitted that the emotional impact of leaving her close friends behind moved her deeply. “I will be losing my team, and I don’t know who would work with me in the future or would I cross paths with them again professionally. But I had to make a decision, and here I am making an exit," she said.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a captivating television drama show that first aired on 5 October 2020, on Star Plus. The stellar cast, including Ayesha Singh, Sneha Bhawsar, Neil Bhatt, Harshad Arora, and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt, brings the key characters to life. The storyline revolves around the contrasting lives of Virat Chavan, a disciplined and strict officer in the Indian Army, and Sai, a cheerful and carefree young woman hailing from a humble village.