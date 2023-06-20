Sneha Wagh Visits Kolkata’s Bhairavnath Mandir, Seeks Blessings Ahead of 'Neerja' Launch; Photos

Sneha Wagh is a versatile and widely admired actress who is known for her captivating performances. Recently, she embarked on a spiritual journey at the revered Bhairavnath Mandir in Kolkata where she also sought blessings days ahead of the launch of her highly awaited show, ‘Neerja… Ek Nayi Pehchaan’.

Following an eventful shoot near the magnificent Howrah Bridge at Prinsepp Ghat, Sneha Wagh sought solace in the sacred ambiance of the renowned temple. She fervently prayed for the success of the show, creative inspiration, and the ability to authentically portray the character of Protima. The photos from her visit to the temple have now surfaced on social media. In the clicks, the actress can be seen sporting a green saree as she posed inside a temple with folded hands. Check out the pictures here:

Talking about her visit, Sneha Wagh said, “As an actor, I’ve always embraced challenging roles that stretch the boundaries of my creativity. Portraying Protima, Neerja’s mother, is an exhilarating opportunity because I’ve been fortunate to witness remarkable mothers in real life. I’m eagerly looking forward to exploring the intricacies and depths of a mother’s journey to provide the best upbringing for her daughter. Being a part of this show marks a significant milestone in my career, and I sought the blessings of Lord Ganesh, Lord Shiva, and Goddess Parvati at the sacred Bhairavnath Mandir for its success. I am prepared for an incredible voyage of self-discovery and can’t wait to share it with the audience through this extraordinary role."

‘Neerja… Ek Nayi Pehchaan’ will premiere on July 10 at 8:30pm only on Colors TV.