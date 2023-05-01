CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Shiv ThakareRam CharanUrfi JavedK-POPGuardians Of The Galaxy
Home » entertainment » Television » Soumbul Touqeer Khan FINALLY Clarifies Her Equation With Fahmaan Khan, Says 'We Hardly...'
1-MIN READ

Soumbul Touqeer Khan FINALLY Clarifies Her Equation With Fahmaan Khan, Says 'We Hardly...'

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: May 01, 2023, 08:14 IST

Mumbai, India

Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan became everyone’s favourite when they featured together in Imlie.

Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan became everyone’s favourite when they featured together in Imlie.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan says it is very common in the showbiz industry to get busy and lose a connection.

A couple of days after mentioning that she is not much in contact with Fahmaan Khan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan has now clarified that she is still friends with her former Imlie star. In a recent interview, Sumbul mentioned that they are friends but added that they ‘hardly get time to catch-up’ due to their respective work commitments.

“Yes, I am still friends with Fahmaan Khan but as we both are busy with our projects, we hardly get time to catch-up. We worked together on a show but now we are working individually on different projects. Hence, we don’t get time to stay in contact. When we shot for Entertainment Ki Raat we met there. But when he is shooting for his daily soap, then we hardly get time to talk or connect," Sumbul told E-Times.

The former Bigg Boss contestant also reacted to the ongoing war between her and Fahmaan’s fandoms and urged everyone to ‘stop’ it. She mentioned that she does not understand the ‘logic’ behind these online fights and added, “kyu lad rahe ho sab accha toh chal raha hai".

Sumbul further explained that it is very common in the showbiz industry to get busy and lose a connection. “I think everyone will agree with this that when you are working on a show, you meet daily. Because there is no option. But it is not necessary that when you work on different shows, you will still be in contact. You start having a different life and routine. You have a different set of co-actors, life," she added.

Sumbul’s words come just a couple of days after she dismissed Fahmaan’s claims about visiting her new house and took an indirect dig at him saying he must have visited her old residence. “I genuinely have no idea. He hasn’t met me. Maybe visited my old house," Sumbul told Saas Bahu Aur Betiyaan.

Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan became everyone’s favourite when they featured together in Imlie. However, the two left the show last year. While Sumbul participated in Bigg Boss 16 after that, Fahmaan Khan is seen in Colors TV’s Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here

About the Author
Chirag Sehgal
Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and Bollyw...Read More
Tags:
  1. Sumbul Touqeer
  2. Sumbul Touqeer Khan
  3. Fahmaan Khan
  4. TV
first published:May 01, 2023, 07:55 IST
last updated:May 01, 2023, 08:14 IST