Sreejita De and Husband Michael Blohm Pape Share a Kiss In Dreamy Wedding Video; Watch

Television actress Sreejita De tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Michael Blohm-Pape in his home country, Germany earlier this month. Since then, the Bigg Boss alum has taken to Instagram to share sweet moments from her church and court weddings. In her latest post, she shared her wedding video, featuring some love-filled moments from the ceremonies.

The video has a voice-over by Sreejita’s husband Michael in Deutsch. It opens with Sreejita and Michael running through a meadow in Hamburg, Germany in the outfits they wore for their court wedding. The couple is then seen walking together outside the church in which they got married. The two are also seen sharing a lip kiss in the beautiful video.

Sreejita can also be heard saying, “When you manifest, things happen." Following this, Michael also adds in Deutsch, “Until I met you, I had never really known who I really am. You have shown me the beauty of life."

After the radiant couple got married, Sreejita honoured Michael’s German heritage by partaking in traditions like cutting a log with an axe. Their families were also featured in blurry shots as they all danced together. Michael then says in Deutsch, “You have completed me, I love you, Sreejita."

In the caption of her video, Sreejita wrote, “A heartwarming tale of love and family, forever etched in frames." Watch it here:

Sreejita and Micheal are currently in Mumbai. The couple began dating in 2019, and Michael Blohm Pape proposed to Sreejita De in Paris two years later. Michael is a business development manager, and Sreejita has been part of daily soaps like Uttaran and Nazar. She was last seen on the reality TV show Bigg Boss 16.

Sreejita and Micheal will also get married as per the Bengali traditions later this year.