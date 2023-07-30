Sreejita De Blushes as She Kisses Husband Michael Blohm Pape in Auto, Paparazzi Tease Them; Watch

Television actress Sreejita De did not shy away from kissing her husband Michael Blohm Pape when she was spotted by the paparazzi on Saturday night. In a video shared by a paparazzo, the former Bigg Boss 16 star was seen riding an auto with Michael. Dressed in a pretty yellow dress, Sreejita looked happy in love as she held on to Michael’s hand. The couple posed for the cameras from inside the auto, with Sreejita also giving Michael a kiss.

The adorable gesture was welcomed with hoots and cheers from paparazzi. They requested the couple to kiss once more, leaving Sreejita blushing. Nevertheless, she leaned in to kiss him again. She bid Watch the video below:

Sreejita married Michael in his home country, Germany earlier this month. While she treated fans to a series of wedding photos soon after the wedding cermeony, the actress dropped her wedding preview last week, leaving fans gushing.

The video opened with Sreejita and Michael running through a meadow in Hamburg, Germany in the outfits they wore for their court wedding. The couple was then seen walking together outside the church in which they got married. The two were also seen sharing a lip kiss in the beautiful video.

After the couple exchanged their vows, Sreejita honoured Michael’s German heritage by taking part in traditions like cutting a log with an axe. Their families were also featured in blurry shots as they all danced together. While the couple had their Christian wedding in Germany, it was reported that a Bengali wedding is soon to follow.

For the unversed, Sreejita and Michael have been together since 2019. The couple reportedly met at a restaurant and exchanged numbers. Michael is said to be a business development manager at a firm. The couple dated for two years and in 2021, he proposed to her in Paris. The engagement photos had gone viral at the time.