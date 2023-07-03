Sreejita De Gets Romantic Kiss on Lips From Husband Michael Blohm-Pape In New Wedding Pics

Sreejita De’s wedding ceremony with husband Michael Blohm-Pape is nothing less than a fairytale. While Sreejita shared first photos from the German wedding ceremony on Sunday, announcing that she is now married, on Monday she shared another set of photos from the ceremony to show that they did not shy away from a little PDA at their wedding ceremony. In the first photo, Sreejita was seen kissing Michael after they exchanged their vows.

In the second photo, the couple is seen reading a few verses from what appears to be a bible during their wedding ceremony. In the third, Michael was seen planting a kiss on Sreejita’s head while she hugs him. Sharing the photos, Sreejita wrote, “Always and Forever."

Sreejita also shared a picture of her gown. She was seen posing outside her wedding venue with a bouquet in her hand. She smiled for the camera while her wedding gown is on full display. Sharing the photo, Sreejita wrote, “From Miss to Mrs❤️ Feeling blessed and grateful for this incredible chapter."

Sreejita De married Michael Blohm-Pape on Sunday, July 2, in Germany. Sharing the first wedding photos, Sreejita wrote, “Today we celebrate the beginning of forever, hand in hand. ❤️"

The wedding seems to have taken place in Germany, Michael’s home country. During an interview with ETimes ahead of her wedding, the actress said, “I will be wearing a white gown for the Christian wedding. I want to adorn myself a little before the wedding. In fact, I haven’t coloured my hair for a while, so I am getting a new hair colour. It’s going to be a western wedding and the gown has already been finalized."

She also revealed that a Bengali style wedding will take place as well later on. It is reported that following their Christian wedding in Germany, Sreejita and Michael will return to Mumbai to celebrate their union with a reception on July 17. Additionally, they have exciting plans for a Bengali-style wedding as well, which will be held in Goa.