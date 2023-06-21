Sreejita De Leaves For Germany With Fiance Michael Blohm-Pape For Their Wedding

Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant, Sreejita De, is embarking on an enchanting new chapter of her life as she gets ready to marry her long-time boyfriend, Michael Blohm-Pape. Today, she was seen departing for Germany along with Michael and her parents. The couple has arranged a Christian wedding, which is set to take place on June 30 and July 1.

Just before rushing inside the airport, Sreejita De, accompanied by her parents and Michael Blohm-Pape, paused to pose for the cameras. However, realising that time was running short, she hurriedly made her way inside. With an exuberant smile, the bride-to-be expressed her excitement, saying, “Ab shaadi ke baad milungi (I will meet you all after the wedding)."

A day prior to her departure for Germany, Sreejita was seen at a salon, undergoing bridal preparations. Sreejita expressed her excitement about the upcoming celebration and shared details about her choice of wedding gown, offering a glimpse into her joyous journey ahead. During an interview with ETimes, the actress said, “I will be wearing a white gown for the Christian wedding. I want to adorn myself a little before the wedding. In fact, I haven’t coloured my hair for a while, so I am getting a new hair colour. It’s going to be a western wedding and the gown has already been finalized."

Following their Christian wedding in Germany, Sreejita and Michael will return to Mumbai to celebrate their union with a reception on July 17. Additionally, they have exciting plans for a Bengali-style wedding as well, which will be held in Goa.

The couple has been together since 2019. Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape got engaged in 2021. The romantic proposal took place in the presence of the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. At the time, Sreejita De shared a series of pictures capturing the special moment and accompanied them with a heartfelt caption. She wrote, “Just like a dream. My ‘Cinderella-story’ came true! TAKEN. Forever and after." Her words reflected the joy and excitement she felt, as she embraced the beginning of their journey together.

In a previous conversation, Sreejita De mentioned that several of her former Bigg Boss 16 contestants have expressed their intention to attend her wedding in Germany. Notably, Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary have both promised to be present on her special day, showing their support and friendship. Even Shiv Thakare has expressed his desire to attend the wedding.