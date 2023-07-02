Sreejita De Marries BF Michael Blohm-Pape In Dreamy Church Ceremony, First Wedding Photos Out

Television actress Sreejita De married her boyfriend Michael Blohm-Pape on Sunday, July 2, in a dreamy wedding ceremony. The actress took to her Instagram account and shared first photos from the wedding. The Bigg Boss alum revealed that she and Michael had a church ceremony. In the photos, Sreejita was seen wearing a gorgeous white gown while Michael looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

Sharing the first wedding photos, Sreejita wrote, “Today we celebrate the beginning of forever, hand in hand. ❤️"

The couple was showered with love and wishes from friends and fans. Her fellow Bigg Boss 15 contestant Shiv Thakare wrote, “Congratulations ♥️😍😍😍." Actress Monalisa wrote, “Congratulations 🎉… you both… Have a blessed Life." Shaleen Malhotra also sent them his love. “Hey…. Congratulations then both of you…. ♥️" he wrote. Actress Narayani Shastri also commented, “Congratulations my love❤️."

A fan wrote, “Sooooo pretty congratulations to both of you ❤️." “Big congratulations to you both may god bless you both and your married will be full of happiness ❤️" added another. “Congratulations Sree😍😍❤❤" a third user wrote.

The wedding seems to have taken place in Germany, Michael’s home country. During an interview with ETimes ahead of her wedding, the actress said, “I will be wearing a white gown for the Christian wedding. I want to adorn myself a little before the wedding. In fact, I haven’t coloured my hair for a while, so I am getting a new hair colour. It’s going to be a western wedding and the gown has already been finalized."

Following their Christian wedding in Germany, Sreejita and Michael will return to Mumbai to celebrate their union with a reception on July 17. Additionally, they have exciting plans for a Bengali-style wedding as well, which will be held in Goa.

Who is Michael Blohm-Pape?

The couple has been together since 2019. The couple reportedly met at a restaurant and exchanged numbers. Michael is said to be a business development manager at a firm. The couple dated for two years and in 2021, he proposed to her in Paris. The engagement photos had gone viral at the time.