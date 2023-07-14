Sudha Chandran Recalls How Her Father Stood By Her After The Accident: 'I Will Be Your Leg'

Sudha Chandran, the renowned Bharatanatyam dancer and actress, will be reminiscing about her journey in the upcoming episode of India’s Best Dancer Season 3. The show’s next ‘Ladies Special’ segment will pay tribute to remarkable women in India, like Major Priya Jhingan - Lady Cadet No 1, and Rajani Pandit, India’s first female detective. Sudha Chandran will also be honoured for her outstanding accomplishments.

In the upcoming episode, Sudha Chandran will share a heartfelt account of the unwavering support she received from her father after her accident, as reported by Pinkvilla. “I feel proud that, being a woman, I did this. People usually say, ‘What can women do?’ Arey, aurate hi toh ye kar sakti hai! Nari shakti bohot hi khatarnaak hai (Oh, only women can do this! The power of women is extremely dangerous.) People do talk about my journey, but today - my journey, of those three years, and the memories which I kept locked inside me suddenly passed through me. I saw my father in your performance," she will say.

Sudha Chandran will continue, “I remember after the accident when doctors told me, ‘You will lose your leg,’ my father walked into the room and said, ‘I will be your leg.’ He then promised me, saying, I will walk with you till the day you become successful and reach the peaks of success.”

Sudha Chandran firmly believes that there is no greater tribute a child can offer their parents than the gift of success. She will impart this wisdom to others, urging them to never lose hope, persevere every day, and chase their dreams relentlessly.

During the show, contestant Debparna Goswami and choreographer Tarun Raj Nihalani will present a magnificent dance act dedicated to Sudha Chandran’s life. Their performance, set to the songs Nachdi Phira and Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu, will depict Sudha Chandran’s inspiring journey. Moved by their act, Sudha Chandran will express her gratitude by presenting them with an idol of Natraj and a pair of ghungroo.

India’s Best Dancer Season 3 features Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis, and Sonali Bendre as judges, with Jay Bhanushali as the host. The show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Sony TV.

