Sudhanshu Pandey Calls Rupali Ganguly 'Meri Jaan', Duo Shares a Tight Hug At Latter's Birthday

Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey need no introduction. The two are popularly known as Anupama and Vanraj Shah respectively. Even though the two do not share a cordial relation on-screen, they are surely behind-the-scenes BFF. On Tuesday, Rupali Ganguly took to her Instasgram handle and sent birthday wishes to her co-star Sudhanshu Pandey.

Rupali shared a video from the sets of Anupama in which Sudhanshu was seen spending sometime with a dog. “Happy Birthday to the person who loves my Gabbu the most after me," she wrote. Reacting to this, Vanraj aka Sudhanshu thanked his co-star and called her ‘meri jaan’.

Not just this, but Rupali Ganguly also attended Sudhanshu Pandey’s birthday celebration. She was also accompanied by her husband Ashwin K Verma. In a video that surfaced online, Rupali and Sudhanshu were seen sharing a warm. In another photo, the two stars were also joined by their respective real-life partners. Check it out here:

The viral photos and videos have clearly rubbished reports which often claim a rift between Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly. In September 2022, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Sudhanshu Pandey had also clarified that such reports are rumours for a reason.

“My reaction is, ‘Why don’t you come to the sets and watch?’ Simple as that. You’ll know what happens on the sets. It’s absolute fun all the time. We are always running around, poking fun at each other, cracking jokes. It’s a very childlike atmosphere on the sets. We are always having fun nonstop. When you read something about rifts and fights, it’s good for entertainment. They say they have heard a rumour, I say when you hear a rumour, that will be a rumour because it’s only a rumour. A rumour is an answer to your question itself," he told us.