Sumbul Touqeer Breaks Silence On Conflict Rumours With Imlie Co-Star Fahmaan Khan

Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan often featured on the list of trends when they were playing the lead roles of Aryan Singh Rathore and Imlie on the popular show TV show Imlie, produced by Gul Khan. These characters catapulted them to fame, and audiences developed a fondness for their onscreen chemistry. Following their departure from the show, rumours emerged that they were at loggerheads and stopped communicating with each other. On Tuesday, when Sumbul Touqeer attended the launch event of Munawar Faruqui’s new song Madari, finally addressed the conflict rumours.

She said, “Jitne bhi log mujhe chahte hai, genuinely chahte hai, jo nazar mei aata hai ki wo meri taqleef ko khud ki taqleef samajhte hai. It’s just that ki I want them to know that I’m very grateful to each and every one. I feel blessed ki har ek insaan ya jitne log hai mere saath khade rehte hai har jagah.Toh mujhe bohot khushi hoti hai and I think ki, itna pyaar laate kaha se ho sab log (All the people who love me, genuinely love me, those who see and understand my pain as their own, it’s just that I want them to know that I’m very grateful to each and every one of them. I feel blessed that every person, or all the people who stand by me everywhere. So, it brings me great joy, and I think, where do all these people bring so much love from)," reported ETimes.

On being asked about her rumoured rift with Fahmaan Khan, she said, “Nahi, hum badiya hai. Hamara badiya chal raha hai (No, we are doing fine. Our situation is going well).”

When discussing her upcoming projects, Sumbul disclosed, “The forthcoming song holds immense significance for my sister, father, and me. We are putting in our best efforts into it. What makes it particularly special is that Saniya and I have lent our voices to the song. It’s already prepared, and we are eagerly awaiting the video shoot. I cannot provide any specific dates at the moment since nothing has been finalized."

Sumbul Touqeer gained significant popularity following her appearances on Imlie and Bigg Boss 16. She has also been hailed by her fans for buying a home in Mumbai at the age of 19.